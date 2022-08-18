Tirupati girl selected for 36th National Games

Tirupati: K Udaya Sree, a 20-year-old degree student from Tirupati, has become the pride of the temple city as she has been selected for the 36th National Games under Yoga category to be held in Gujarat during October this year.

She is the only girl from the state selected for the National Games. Udaya Sree is studying BSc Computer Science in Emeralds Degree College. It may be noted that Yoga has been included in the National Games for the first time this year. Udaya Sree has been receiving training in Yoga from S Srinivasulu Naidu, founder secretary of Yoga Association of Chittoor district for the last seven years.

Speaking to The Hans India, Udaya Sree said though she has no support from her parents she started learning Yoga from 2015 with the encouragement of her grandmother T Lalithamma and she participated in many national-level competitions. She said that her parents, K Parthasaradhi and K Umadevi, run a small shop in Indira Nagar in the city.

"They did not agree with me when I wanted to join Yoga course initially. But now they are very happy at my achievement," she said. God willing, she said, she would also make them proud by winning medals at the National Games and bring laurels to her guru and parents.

Srinivasulu Naidu said that it was a proud moment for him that his student got selected for the National Games and added that Yoga will regain its past glory with its inclusion in the National Games from this year.