Tirupati: Health workers told to conduct re-survey

Tirupati: Municipal Commissioner PS Girisha on Wednesday instructed officials to conduct resurvey at the homes of Tablighi Jamaat members who had participated at the religious meeting in Nizamuddin.

The Commissioner held an urgent meeting with doctors, house surgeons and health workers over Jamaat members' issue and asked them to conduct resurvey and collect blood samples from Jamaat members and their family members too.

If any suspected Covid-19 symptoms are found among those who had attended the religious meeting, the survey teams should pass on details immediately to officials concerned to put the patients at quarantine centres.

Girisha also appealed to Jamaat members to come forward voluntarily for health check up at the government hospital to ensure their safety.