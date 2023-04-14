Tirupati: Heaps of garbage pile up as health workers protest

Tirupati: The sanitation in the pilgrim city had gone haywire as the health workers were on strike for almost three days. Almost all streets have witnessed heaps of garbage and emanated a stinking smell making it horrible for the denizens. However, giving much solace to the people, the discussions with the health workers and their leaders have ended successfully. The workers have called off their strike following the assurance given by the Mayor Dr R Sirisha and Commissioner D Haritha on Thursday.

The health workers were demanding house sites and payment of pending salary to 33 drivers working on contract basis. The residents criticised the Municipal Corporation authorities for their apathy in resolving the health workers issue. As the situation has gone out of gear, the Mayor has invited the workers for talks. Along with the Mayor and Commissioner, deputy mayors Bhumana Abhinay Reddy and Mudra Narayana participated in the talks while from the health workers side their union leader Tulasendra, Madan Mohan Reddy and Doraswamy took part.

It may be recalled here that the health workers were demanding house sites for a long. City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy assured them the house sites at Thukivakam area where corporation land is available and also recommended to corporation authorities to include the subject in the agenda for approval in the council. But it was not included in the agenda of the Council meeting which was held on Monday.

This has led the health workers to go on strike to bring pressure on the corporation authorities to resolve their long-pending demand. After the talks on Thursday, health workers union leader Thulasendra said that corporation authorities gave assurance to solve the demands as early as possible and survey the site belonging to the municipal corporation near Thukivakam. It will also be discussed and approved in the next council meeting. They were also assured to pay the pending wages for drivers following which the health workers called off their strike. Additional commissioner Sunitha, deputy commissioner Chandramouleeswar Reddy, SE Mohan, Health officer Dr Harikrishna, Revenue Officer KL Varma, DE Vijay Kumar, Sanitary Supervisors Chenchaiah and Sumathi were present in the discussions.