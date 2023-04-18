Tirupati: IFTU blames Centre for growing unemployment

Tirupati : On the second day of Indian Federation of Trade Union's national conference here on Monday, the speakers squarely blamed the Central government's lopsided policies for the growing unemployment and poverty in the country.

Conference reception committee chairman and City Chamber of Commerce senior functionary K V Chowdary said that the hasty step of note ban (demonetisation) coupled with the GST proved a curse on the people as it hit trade and industry, particularly small scale and cottage industries, retail and petty traders, rendering thousands jobless added more woes to the burning unemployment problem in the country. He said former Chittoor district including the newly carved Tirupati district as a hoary past as it sheltered Communist stalwarts like Puchalapalli Sundaraiah, Tarimela Nagai Reddy and Chandra Rajeswar Rao, who led the movement staying underground in the district after the British Raj banned the Communist party and added that only Left movement was the ray of hope to bailout the people from the increasing poverty and unemployment.

Retired Professor Arunkumar said that due to the wrong policies of successive governments more so the present Modi government, the gap between the poor and rich was growing to an unbridgeable level .

The pro-corporate and pro-rich policies helped the Ambanis and Adanis and turning the rich richer and the poor poorer.

Earlier, IFTU national president Aparna hoisted the red flag before commencing the second day of meeting which discussed various problems faced by the working class and also the poor people. IFTU leaders Venkatramaiah, Venkataratnam and leaders from various states spoke on various issues.