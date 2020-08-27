Tirupati: IISER students asked to broaden their knowledge

Tirupati: Distinguished space scientist and chairman of drafting committee of New Education Policy (NEP), Dr K Kasturirangan, has urged the students of IISER to aspire for broadening their knowledge and collective teamwork and be guided by the higher values they believe in. Delivering his address at the first convocation of Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Tirupati, online due to Covid-19 on Wednesday, he appreciated that the Institute had linkages to the NEP and suggested that it could host Centre for Excellence in Educational Technology.



He also highlighted some of key recommendations of the NEP and the importance of holistic and multi-disciplinary education with focus on undergraduate education and stressed on the importance of knowledge related to arts, crafts, architecture and aesthetics as part of science and engineering education.

The Chairman, Board of Governors of IISER, Tirupati, Prof Ashutosh Sharma emphasised on the new norms of online learning, the importance of life-long learning and self-learning and the need to negotiate, adapt and even engineer the changes.

The Secretary, Ministry of Education Amit Khare has stressed the need to network with other similar institutions to build synergy in their academic and research pursuits. IISER Director Prof K N Ganesh presented a report of the Institute highlighting the significant milestones and achievements since its inception in 2015 and virtually awarded the degrees to 35 graduating students while Dr C P Mohan Kumar, Registrar has proposed a vote of thanks.