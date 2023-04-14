Tirupati: Innovation hub to be set up at SVU

Tirupati: The first meeting of the proposed Tirupati Innovation hub held at SV University on Thursday decided to establish an Innovation Hub in collaboration with industry and academia sponsored by the Department of Science & Technology at Tirupati.

The meeting was chaired by MP Dr M Gurumoorty and was attended by Vice Chancellor Prof K Raja Reddy and Pro Vice Chancellor of SRM University Prof D Narayana Rao.

The objective of the proposed innovation hub was to carry out research and innovations in the selected areas like Precision engineering, Robotics, Cyber security, Quantum Technologies, AI based sensors and Health care equipment, Solar Vehicles, Hydrogen generation, Clean Energy, Metal Foams, High energy metals, Waste to wealth, Carbon capture, Additive manufacturing etc.

The hub will also support internships to UG and PG students, Filing and Publishing Patents, technology transfer and establishing of start-ups and development prototype devices are the other objectives.

The MP evinced keen interest in establishing an innovation hub at Tirupati, involving different institutions in and around the city. The VC has expressed plans to host the hub and will extend all the facilities.

Members from the different institutions like IIT-Tirupati, IISER Tirupati, SPMVV, SVIMS, NARL – Gadanki and SRM University, Amaravati participated in the discussions. A DPR will be prepared in two months' time. SVU R&D Dean Prof S Vijaya Bhaskara Rao has thanked the dignitaries, who attended the meeting.