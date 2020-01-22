Tirupati: JAC leaders demand the continuation of capital in Amaravati

Tirupati: The dharna held by the Joint Action Committee of Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi at Municipal Corporation office in Tirupati on Wednesday ended up with police arresting four party workers. They were protesting the passage of three capitals Bill in the Assembly. Former MLA M Sugunamma, TDP district general secretary G Narasimha Yadav, TDP leader P Sridhar Varma, Lok Satha general secretary K Balasubramanyam and others took part in the agitation.



They held black flags in protest against government's decision and expressed solidarity with the agitating farmers of Amaravati and raised slogans in support of Amaravati.

The leaders alleged that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy killed democracy in the State with his anti-people's policies. The State needs development decentralisation and not administrative decentralisation. Keeping in view the developments in the Legislative Council where the Bill faced stiff opposition, government should come down and withdraw the Bill.

They strongly demanded that the State should have only one capital and that should be Amaravati. The leaders made it clear that the agitations will not stop until the government withdrew the Bill and announce that the capital would be in Amaravati only.

Later, police reached the spot to stop the agitation. TDP leader Sridhar Varma has pleaded with police to help them and save Amavarati by touching their legs. Police arrested four workers and sent the agitators away from there. Dampuri Bhaskar Yadav, Neelam Balaji, Rajeswari and other leaders took part in the dharna.