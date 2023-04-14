Tirupati: Jagan richest CM in country says Jana Sena party leaders

Tirupati: Jana Sena party leaders on Thursday said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, who claims to be serving the people by taking a salary of Rs 1, has become the richest CM in the country. Jana Sena leaders Kiran Royal and Raja Reddy told the media here that a survey by a famous organisation has proved that Jagan Mohan Reddy was the richest CM.

This has proved to be assets to Jagan and debts to the people. They said the people are not able to trust the CM anymore.

The days are near when the people will teach a lesson for the YSRCP government and that party will disappear after the 2024 elections, they felt. Party leaders Babji, Keerthana, Rajesh Achari, Munuswamy, Konda Rajamohan, Vijay Reddy, Hema Kumar and Kiran were present.