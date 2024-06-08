Tirupati Mayor’s seat in jeopardy as YSRCP corporators look at NDA

Tirupati : Following a significant setback in the recent elections, the YSRCP faces the challenge of retaining its control over local bodies in the state. TDP, in alliance with JSP and BJP, secured 164 seats in the recent Assembly elections, reducing the YSRCP to just 11 seats. Consequently, numerous YSRCP corporators are reportedly considering shifting their allegiance to the NDA.

In the Tirupati Municipal Corporation, many corporators are reportedly in contact with NDA leaders, expressing their intent to switch sides. This potential shift in loyalties could result in YSRCP corporators becoming a minority, enabling the NDA to seize the Mayor and Deputy Mayor positions. In the 2021 municipal corporation elections, the YSRCP won in 48 divisions, while the TDP secured only one out of 50 divisions, with elections in one division pending due to a court case.

Of the original 48 YSRCP corporators, one corporator, Hanumantha Nayak, passed away, reducing the YSRCP’s strength to 47. Before the assembly elections, two corporators, Anna Anitha Yada and Anna Sandhya Yadav joined the TDP, while another two, Revathi and Prasanna joined the JSP, reducing YSRCP’s strength to 43 and increasing the TDP’s tally to five.

Following the election results announced on June 4, a few more corporators reportedly contacted the MLA-elect Arani Srinivasulu, with more joining in the following days, potentially shifting their allegiance to either the TDP or JSP. They have been in consultations with TDP and JSP leaders.

Speculation in Tirupati suggests that around 20 corporators are ready to join the NDA by the time the new state government assumes office. There is a view that once the NDA secures this number, it may issue a notice of no-confidence, prompting more corporators to join them. If this happens, Mayor Dr R Sirisha Yadav and Deputy Mayors Mudra Narayana and Bhumana Abhinay Reddy could lose their posts.

As this scenario seems likely to unfold in the coming days, attention has shifted to the new Mayor, with the Anna sisters already expressing their interest. There is also speculation that the current Mayor, Sirisha may align with the NDA. If she does, she may continue as Mayor while TDP corporator R C Munikrishna, who has been a lone opposition voice in the corporation, will be appointed as a Deputy Mayor for sure.

The dissident corporators feel marginalised and constrained, unable to openly oppose former MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy. By joining the NDA, they hope to complete some development projects in their divisions before their term ends in the next two years, thus achieving their goals.