Tirupati: MEPMA initiates Corona lessons for SHG members

Tirupati: The Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) has been engaged in conducting awareness programmes to the members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) on coronavirus pandemic. The idea behind these online training programmes was to educate them on various aspects of the pandemic and the precautionary measures to be taken who in turn have to create awareness on these aspects in the society extensively. Besides practicing yoga and meditation, the importance of healthy eating habits, immunity boost up techniques among other things will be underlined during the training sessions.

The members of SHGs have to promote these programmes during a door-to-door campaign in their purview and educate the people particularly those from economically poorer sections about the pandemic and try to motivate them to build their courage during these tough times.

The preventive guidelines issued by the WHO, Central government and the State government were being explained to the members during these programmes. The digital classes on the proper use of mask, the need for maintaining hand hygiene, physical distancing and the significance of physical and mental health have become useful. WHO, UNICEF and the State government officials will connect with the SHG members through Zoom App to create awareness to them on the pandemic. It is being held in four sessions daily during 15 days in a month. One member Sirisha has said that she was not aware of even basic things like how to use and dispose of the mask and healthy habits which were explained in detail by the trainers.

The Project Director of MEPMA in Chittoor district A D Jyothi told The Hans India that they had chalked out plans to train 1,55,809 members in 14,783 SHGs in the six municipalities and two Municipal Corporations in the district. Out of this, 1,05,277 members have so far been covered and the remaining people will be trained by August 12. Making of various 'Kashayams', how to get D-vitamin in a natural way, protecting children and aged people were being taught during the programmes which are very useful for them in day-to-day life. The participation of women in these sessions was good and encouraging, the PD added.