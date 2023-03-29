Tirupati: Miss India Iconic title winner wishes to become scientist

Tirupati: Miss India Iconic Diva season–3 title winner Bhavana said that she wants to become a scientist and also to take up service activities for the needy people.

Bhavana won the Miss India title in the category of Iconic Diva season – 3. The event was held in Mumbai a couple of days back.

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, Bhavana who is from Chandragiri near the pilgrim city said that over 1,000 participants contested for the title in which 300 were qualified for the next round. Out of these, 20 reached the final round and at the end, she won the title.

Bhavana is doing her Biotechnology 2nd year in Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam and she has been active in modelling. Her parents Gopi Krishna and Lakshmi also encouraged her to do modelling. She also acted in a short film.