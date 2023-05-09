Tirupati: Municipal Corporation of Tirupati panel gives nod for development works

Tirupati : The standing committee of Municipal Corporation of Tirupati, which met here on Monday, approved a slew of developmental works for improving infrastructure facilities in the city.

It include purchase of ‘wheel barrow’ for waste disposal in all 50 divisions in the city, construction of culvert at Old Jyothi Talkies Island and Alipiri bypass road as the existing culverts were damaged, repairs to damaged roads including filling potholes with concrete, widening of two existing roads to 80 ft in Division 22 and construction of centre median in the same division on the 80 ft road.

The meeting also approved a proposal for purchase of wireless set for effective coordination and monitoring of the field workers.

Mayor Dr R Sirisha presided over the committee meeting attended by deputy mayors Bhumana Abhinay Reddy, Mudra Narayana, members SK Babu, Narasimhachari, Uma Ajay, commissioner D Haritha and others.