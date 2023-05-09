Live
- Kurnool: MLA Hafeez Khan stages sit-in against Nara Lokesh
- Kurnool: Nara Lokesh vows High Court bench in Kurnool
- Vijayawada: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to release grievance redressal toll-free number today
- Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh marching ahead in economic growth says V Vijayasai Reddy
- Vijayawada: Sikh leaders meet CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, seek exclusive corporation
- Anantapur: 3,37,422 applications received for APEAPCET
- Tirumala temple video goes viral, kicks up a storm
- Madakasira: Nolambarajas contributed greatly to spread of Pasupatism says Historian
- Tirupati: ‘Annamayya penned several kirtans on Hanuman Bhakti’
- Chittoor: Students should develop book reading habit says MLA A Srinivasulu
Tirupati: Municipal Corporation of Tirupati panel gives nod for development works
The meeting approves construction of culvert at Old Jyothi Talkies Island and Alipiri bypass road, repairs to damaged roads including filling potholes with concrete and widening of two existing roads to 80 ft in 22nd Division
Tirupati : The standing committee of Municipal Corporation of Tirupati, which met here on Monday, approved a slew of developmental works for improving infrastructure facilities in the city.
It include purchase of ‘wheel barrow’ for waste disposal in all 50 divisions in the city, construction of culvert at Old Jyothi Talkies Island and Alipiri bypass road as the existing culverts were damaged, repairs to damaged roads including filling potholes with concrete, widening of two existing roads to 80 ft in Division 22 and construction of centre median in the same division on the 80 ft road.
The meeting also approved a proposal for purchase of wireless set for effective coordination and monitoring of the field workers.
Mayor Dr R Sirisha presided over the committee meeting attended by deputy mayors Bhumana Abhinay Reddy, Mudra Narayana, members SK Babu, Narasimhachari, Uma Ajay, commissioner D Haritha and others.