Tirupati NCC cadet wins silver at National Equestrian League
Tirupati: Cadet Anand, representing the 2 Andhra Remount and Veterinary (R&V) NCC Unit, Tirupati, brought laurels to his unit and NCC Group Tirupati by clinching silver medal in Dressage event at Premier Equestrian League 2025 held in Bengaluru.
The prestigious national-level competition witnessed top riders from across India demonstrating exceptional skill, precision, and sportsmanship across various equestrian disciplines. In the highly demanding Dressage category, often described as the art of horse training and harmony between rider and mount, Cadet Anand’s performance stood out for its poise and technical excellence. NCC officials in Tirupati said, his achievement highlights rigorous training, discipline, and commitment nurtured by National Cadet Corps, and serves as a source of inspiration for young cadets aspiring to excel in equestrian sports.