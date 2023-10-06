Tirupati NCC cadets excel at All India Thal Sainik camp

Tirupati: Seventeen cadets of NCC Group, Tirupati returned to a hero’s welcome to the city on Thursday, after a stupendous performance at the recently concluded All India Thal Sainik Camp competitions held in New Delhi. At the competitions, 17 Directorates participated and each Directorate team comprises 91 cadets. From among the 91 cadets representing Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Directorate, 17 Cadets were from Tirupati Group.

What was more creditworthy was the fact that of the 341 medals for which all the 17 directorates and 1,547 cadets compete, 69 medals were won by the cadets of the two Telugu speaking States. Out of these 69 medals, champion cadets of Tirupati group won 13 medals including two gold, four silver and seven bronze.

To acknowledge the outstanding performance and encourage other cadets to emulate these champions, a felicitation ceremony was organised at NCC Nagar wherein city Mayor Dr R Sirisha participated as the chief guest. Proud parents of the cadets were also invited to the felicitation ceremony and were also felicitated for their contribution in their ward’s performance.