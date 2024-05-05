Tirupati: NDA govt flayed for denying SCS to AP

Tirupati : India alliance alone is the saviour of the poor and has the record of standing behind the oppressed and depressed classes, said its leaders.

The India alliance leaders including CPI, CPM, Aam Aadmi party and Congress on Saturday took up an intense door-to-door campaign in Lenin Nagar, Pragathi Nagar, Garudadri Nagar, Parvathi Puram and Koramenugunta in the city.



The leaders including CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna, State Secretariat member P Harinath Reddy, CPM district secretary V Nagaraj and others said the alliance alone was opposing the communal BJP while the regional parties YSRCP and opposition TDP were acting as per the directions of Prime Minister Modi ignoring the interests of the State.



Harinath Reddy said the five-year YSRCP rule witnessed rampant corruption, irregularities and illegal occupation of government lands and sand mafia looting natural resources.



He alleged that the genuine eligible poor were given house sites for Jagananna houses in Chindepalli and Ithepalli, 20 km from Tirupati city while YSRCP workers and the followers of party leaders were given sites for construction of houses near the city.



Aam Aadmi Party leader Venkatachalam and Congress leader Mangati Gopal Reddy said Prime Minister Narendra Modi failed to fulfill the promises he made to AP including according the Special Category Status (SCS) to AP. Modi also failed to keep his promise of exposing those possessing black money.



Moreover, the NDA government is fleecing the poor people with so many taxes like GST. They appealed to voters to teach a lesson to Modi, Chandrababu Naidu and also Jagan Mohan Reddy in the ensuing elections.



CPI candidate Murali said it is the Communist parties who always fight for the poor. In Tirupati, he led many agitations for the sake of the poor people.



He alleged that both YSRCP and TDP-BJP-JSP alliance were trying to lure voters with money and liquor and urged the people not to fall prey to them.

