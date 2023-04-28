Tirupati: Need for increasing medical PG seats underlined

Tirupati : Dr Minu Bajpai, the Executive Director of National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) underlined the need for increasing the medical PG seats in the country. Delivering the convocation address at 12th convocation of SVIMS in Tirupati on Thursday, he said that in developed countries, the UG:PG ratio is 1:1 while India it is 2:1. 'Currently about two lakh medical graduates take the NEET examination and there are nearly 65,000 PG seats at the best. This gap would widen as more medical graduates are being produced unless PG seats are increased.'

Dr Bajpai recalled that there are 91,925 MBBS seats in 612 medical colleges in the country. In the last six years, the National Board has increased PG seats per year from 4,500 to 13,000.

The NITI Ayog wants NBEMS to double this number to 25,000 in the next two years, which means that more hospitals will be accredited for PG training. He lauded SVIMS saying that it has a trinity of mission in providing high quality service, training and education in modern medicine for almost 30 years.

SVIMS Chancellor and TTD Trust Board chairman YV Subba Reddy said that TTD has taken over the responsibility of developing SVIMS at the behest of CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Since then various amenities are being provided at the Institute to develop it on par with international standards.

Within next six months, Sri Balaji Institute of Oncology wing will be inaugurated, which is being set up with Rs 200 crore. TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy said that TTD has been providing free food to students of SVIMS hostels.

In her report, Director Dr B Vengamma said that during 2022, the Institute has released purchase orders worth Rs 21.54 crore for procurement of various medical equipment, including Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) and Neuronavigation system. During 2022, 4.61 lakh out-patients and 41,532 in-patients were treated while 16,697 surgeries were conducted and 24.23 lakh laboratory investigations were performed.

During the convocation, 476 degrees were presented to students of MBBS, PG, nursing, physiotherapy, paramedical and diploma courses. JEO Sada Bhargavi, Dean Dr Alladi Mohan, medical superintendent Dr R Ram, in-charge Registrar Dr Aparna Bitla and others were attended the programme.