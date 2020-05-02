Tirupati: OP services to resume at BIRRD Hospital from May 4

Tirupati: The Outpatient services will resume in TTD run BIRRD Ortho speciality hospital from May 4 onwards as the Centre has relaxed lockdown restrictions on OP services.



According to the Director of BIRRD Dr Madanmohan Reddy, the services will be resumed following all the norms prescribed by the government while registering and treating patients.

Briefing on the arrangements, he said, the OP tickets will be generated in five counters from 8 am to 12 noon from Monday onwards. All the patients with OP tickets will be provided medication.

Both the doctors and patients have to wear masks and strictly observe social distancing, maintaining three feet distance in between. Initially, the patients will be tested for coronavirus on the ground floor.

After this test, patients without positive symptoms will be allowed to enter OP ward along with attendees. At one go only 10 will be allowed and after their treatment another 10 will be allowed, he added.