Tirupati: Padayatras generate political heat in Chandragiri town

Tirupati: The mercury was boiling more in Chandragiri constituency not only due to heatwave but also due to the political heat. The ruling YSRCP and opposition TDP have taken up a hectic campaign much ahead of the next Assembly elections and going on in Padayatra. The young leader of YSRCP Chevireddy Mohith Reddy started his 'Maha padayatra' sometime back and completed it in Tirupati rural mandal after which he gave it a break.

He again resumed it last week after it became clear that he will be the candidate for Assembly elections in place of his father and sitting MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy. Mohith resumed the padayatra from Yerravaripalem mandal and covering various villages. He has converted his maha padayatra into the election-oriented padayatra now.

Chandragiri TDP in-charge Pulivarthy Nani also decided to go to the people through padayatra named as 'Mee intivaddaku mee Nani'on Wednesday from Mangalam of Tirupati rural mandal. Significantly both the padayatras have been receiving much desired response from the people.

In 2019 elections, Bhaskar Reddy and Nani contested while the former emerged victorious. This time everyone felt that he would be the candidate again. But, surprising many, his son entered the scene, who is currently Tirupati rural MPP. With this the forthcoming election is interestingly poised.

Given the circumstances, Mohith's candidature is almost certain which awaits only official announcement from the party high command. Similarly, Nani, who is the party Chittoor district in-charge and also the constituency in-charge also believes that he will get the ticket for sure and has been doing work to win the election.

In the constituency, the sitting MLA is having close touch with the public. Cutting across the party lines, he has been distributing various gifts on several occasions to almost 1.60 lakh families. Recently Bhaskar Reddy said that Rs 400 crore development works were taken up in the district which could not be seen in any other constituency in the state and still Rs 70 crore more works are to be taken up.

During the padayatra, Mohit was also trying to ask the people about various development activities and whether they are receiving the benefits of it. He has been taking up some of the demands of people to the notice of his father and getting them resolved there itself.

However, TDP in-charge Nani has been saying that the people of the constituency have been vexed up with the YSRCP and there was no development in the constituency at all and distributing gifts to people is not at all the development.

He has been explaining to the people about government failures and the need to strengthen Chandrababu Naidu to see all round development in the state.