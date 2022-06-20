  • Menu
Tirupati: Panchagavya Adhivasam observed at Vakulamatha temple

Priests performing Panchagavyadivasam ritual in the newly built Vakulamatha temple atop Peruru Hillock near Tirupati city, as part of Maha Samprokshanam ceremony on Sunday
Priests performing Panchagavyadivasam ritual in the newly built Vakulamatha temple atop Peruru Hillock near Tirupati city, as part of Maha Samprokshanam ceremony on Sunday

As part of the Maha Samprokshanam ceremony, Panchagavya Adhivasam ritual was observed at the newly built Vakulamatha temple at Patakalva ( Perurubanda) near here on Sunday.

Tirupati : As part of the Maha Samprokshanam ceremony, Panchagavya Adhivasam ritual was observed at the newly built Vakulamatha temple at Patakalva ( Perurubanda) near here on Sunday.

The priests conducted the cleansing of the idols with milk, curd, ghee, urine, and dung amidst chanting of Vedic mantras by Archakas.

Earlier, Punyahavachanam, Raksha Bandhana, Akalmasha, Homa, and Akshimochana rituals were held.

Later in the evening, Agni Pratista, Kalasa Sthapana, Kumbhavahana, Kumbha Aradhana and Ukta Homas were observed in the Yagasal in the shrine.

Vaikhanasa Agama Advisor Vedantam Vishnu Bhattacharyulu, Special grade DyEO Varalakshmi, DyEO Gunabhushan Reddy, and other officials were present.

