Plamaner and Punganur municipalities bagged 1 and 3 rank at southern zone level

Tirupati: Palamaneru and Punganur which are below one lakh population urban civic bodies have achieved noted results at southern states level in Swachh Survekshan 2020.

For implementing best practices in sanitation Palamaner Municipality secured top position 1 rank and Punganur municipality secured 3 rank among other southern state small 149 municipalities. The Government of India gave this rank one day ago as part of the Swachh Survekshan Survey 2020 result. On the whole two small municipalities of the Chittoor District have rocked in the present SS survey 2020 results.

Palamaner Municipality has achieved this result with only 122 health workers. They divided the town as 41 micro pockets for better sanitation maintenance. And staff using only 5 motor vehicles for clearing garbage from wards. Here they succeeded in collecting 10% door to door garbage collection.

Later, they segregation those collected garbage as wet and dry, and throughout the year wet garbage has been sending for manure making. Plastic waste management and active involvement of stakeholders brought this rank to Palamaneru Municipality, said Commissioner Vijaya SimhaReddy. " This time we achieved admirable results 1 rank among third grade municipalities in south states when compared to previous 16 rank in Swacch Survekshan 2019", further Commissioner added.

Punganur stands up in 3 rank





Punganur municipality which was a politically prominent constituency, from here AP state Panchayath Raj and Rural development Minister Peddy Reddy Ramchandra Reddy is representing as MLA. This municipality stood up below the top 10 ranks and achieved 3 rank. In the municipality civic body officials have succeeded to involve the people in maintaining cleanliness at their dwelling areas and homes.



Commissioner KL Varma put his highest efforts this time to achieve 3 rank when compared to 21 rank in Swachh Survekshan 2019. It shows their continuous hard work in maintaining better sanitation in the town.

In this connection Commissioner KL Varma told The Hans India "we put at most efforts on educating the people in maintaining cleanliness of their premises, it gives good results. Second one is our staff did the team work in clearing garbage continuously and myself directly involved in sanitation works supervision on every day morning from 4am to 8 am".

For these two municipalities' tremendous performance in Swachh Survekshan 2020, Chittoor District Collector N Bharath Gupta appreciated the officials and staff efforts.