Tirupati: Police start tracking details of Koyambedu returnees

Tirupati: Chittoor District Police have started tracking the details of drivers and cleaners of goods carriers and farmers who had recently returned from Koyambedu market in Chennai after completion of their business.

With the aim of preventing spread of coronavirus, officials from police and health departments are closely watching the health condition of Koyambedu returnees. Health officials have collected samples from 21 Koyambedu returnees in V Kota and among them 5 persons were diagnosed as Covid-19 positive cases. District Collector Dr N Barat Gupta and SP Senthil sounded high alert across border villages and towns on Friday. SP Senthil rushed to V Kota and took up measures to implement strict lockdown in V Kota.

SP instructed all DSPs to take immediate steps to trace the Koyambedu returnees. On Friday SP inspected the containment areas of V Kota mandal from where farmers and drivers and cleaners of goods carriers went to Koyambedu market in Chennai on vegetales business. SP directed local police at V Kota to stop the transport of vegetables and other things from V Kota to Koyambedu market which is hotspot of Covid-19.



