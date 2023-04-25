Tirupati: Publicity campaign launched for Tirupati Gangamma Jatara

Tirupati : Giving the much-needed boost to the famous Tirupati Ganga Jatara which was accorded state festival status recently, City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy launched the publicity campaign by affixing the poster on an auto rickshaw here on Monday.

After performing the puja to Gangamma at the temple on Monday, the MLA along with Mayor Dr Sirisha, Deputy Mayor Abhinay Reddy, Temple Chairman Katta Gopi Yadav, Temple EO Munikrishna launched the publicity campaign and they all affixed publicity posters on auto rickshaws. Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said that this was the first Jatara to be conducted as a state festival. Accordingly, elaborate arrangements are being made to conduct the event on a grand scale. To provide hassle-free darshan for devotees and to offer Pongallu etc., conveniently, all facilities will be provided. Efforts were on for the completion of the master plan road also for the convenience of the devotees coming for Jatara which begins on May 9 and ends on May 17. Temple Chairman Katta Gopi Yadav said that the construction of Garbhalayam was over and only Mukha Mandapam works are pending which will be taken up after the Jatara. Corporator Ramaswamy Venkateswarlu, Dinesh Royal and others were present.