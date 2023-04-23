Tirupati: Ramzan celebrated with religious fervour

Tirupati : Muslims celebrated Eid-al-fitr with religious ecstasy on Saturday. The festival was celebrated as a mark of culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan and it is marked by feasts and prayers at mosques and Idgahs. Muslims in large numbers reached the religious places and greeted each other before prayers. At Idgah ground in Tirupati, MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, MP Dr M Gurumoorthy, Corporation standing committee member SK Babu and other leaders joined the prayers and greeted the Muslims.

TDP leaders M Sugunamma, G Narasimha Yadav, RC Munikrishna and others were also present during the prayers.