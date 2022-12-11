Tirupati receives 158.9 average rainfall in 24 hours

Tirupati: The district witnessed heavy rains in several parts as the cyclone Mandous crossed the coast at Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu in the early hours of Saturday. KVB Puram mandal received the highest rainfall of 258 mm during the 24 hours ended at 8.30 am on Saturday which was followed by Ozili with 246.2 mm and Buchi Naidu Kandriga with 236.4 mm. The district in total received an average rainfall of 158.9 mm till 8.30 am on Saturday. As the storm crossed the coast and weakened into a deep depression, it laid a huge impact on Tirupati district. Several parts in district have been receiving isolated rainfall even on Saturday though the intensity has reduced compared to Friday. Out of the four revenue divisions, Sullurpet, Srikalahasti and Gudur divisions received heavy spells compared to Tirupati division. Gudur division got 190 mm of average rainfall till 8.30 am on Saturday followed by Sullurpet division with 187.8 mm and Srikalahasti division with 165.9 mm. Tirupati division received comparatively less average rainfall with 96.3 mm. Tirupati urban received 120.2 mm rainfall during the period while Tirupati rural got another 105.6 mm. Puttur mandal received 141.4 mm, Vadamalapet 133.8.mm whereas Srikalahasti received 227.4 mm rainfall followed by Thottambedu mandal of in the division with 216.6 mm. Kota of Gudur division received 217.2 mm of rainfall, Balayapalli 226.8 mm, Vakadu 207.2 mm, Gudur 197.84 mm and Chillakur 194.2 mm. District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy said that some electric poles were uprooted which have been restored subsequently.

Due to huge inflows into the reservoirs, the causeways enroute were submerged. The reports of agriculture and horticulture crop loss will be prepared and sent to the government. The DM&HO asked the staff to keep available to face the situation.