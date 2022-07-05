  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Tirupati: 'Ride for Soil' awareness programme held

WORD secretary Dr K Gangadharam flags off a bike rally as part of ‘Ride for soil’ campaign in Tirupati on Tuesday
x

WORD secretary Dr K Gangadharam flags off a bike rally as part of ‘Ride for soil’ campaign in Tirupati on Tuesday

Highlights

WORD, an NGO, organised ‘Ride for Soil’ programme here on Tuesday.

Tirupati: WORD, an NGO, organised 'Ride for Soil' programme here on Tuesday. The objective of the programme was to spread awareness of 'Save Soil.'

On this occasion, a bike rally was flagged off by WORD secretary Dr K Gangadharam at Kapila Theertham in the city. Isha foundation volunteer from Coimbatore Bhargav Rajan, Save Soil volunteers Sumathi and others participated.

The campaigners held farmers' interaction programmes in Pullaiahgari Palli and Mullapudi village. Another interaction programme with Dairy Technology College of SV Veterinary University was also held.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X