Tirupati: 'Ride for Soil' awareness programme held

Tirupati: WORD, an NGO, organised 'Ride for Soil' programme here on Tuesday. The objective of the programme was to spread awareness of 'Save Soil.'

On this occasion, a bike rally was flagged off by WORD secretary Dr K Gangadharam at Kapila Theertham in the city. Isha foundation volunteer from Coimbatore Bhargav Rajan, Save Soil volunteers Sumathi and others participated.

The campaigners held farmers' interaction programmes in Pullaiahgari Palli and Mullapudi village. Another interaction programme with Dairy Technology College of SV Veterinary University was also held.