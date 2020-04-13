Tirupati: RSS activists distribute essentials to migrant labourers

Tirupati: RSS activists led by its Zilla Sanghachalak Keerti Venkaiah distributed essentials to 50 families of migrant labourers from Odissa and Srikakulam here on Sunday. The activists also took up distribution of milk and curd packets in the tribal colony in Sripuram area in the city.

Venkaiah said that following the direction from state unit urging them to provide relief to Covid19- hit people, the RSS activists mainly focused on migrant labourers and downtrodden communities including Scheduled Castes and Schedule Tribe families living in various areas in the city for providing relief materials including food packets and food grains.

CPM activists led by city secretary T Subramanaym distributed 1,000 masks in Korlagunta area in the city while AITUC with the support of donors took up distribution of essentials including rice, redgram, edible oil, etc. Provided food to auto mechanics in the city. AITUC general secretary Murali said as auto mechanics are badly-hit with the closure of shops following the lock down, the AITUC distributed provisions to them.

Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama also distributed food packets to migrant labourers and poor people.

Tirupati Brahmana Samajam also distributed essentials to 150 families on Sunday. Samajam secretary K Ajay Kumar said that so far, the association distributed food grains thrice covering a total of 450 Brahmin families in the city and would continue the support to provide relief to the members of the community hit by the lockdown.