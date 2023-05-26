Tirupati: RTC authorities will probe bus mishap says TTD chairman Y V Subba Reddy

Tirupati : TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy along with senior officials and RTC authorities on Thursday inspected the site where the APSRTC electric bus overturned on the down ghat road.

Later speaking to media persons, the Chairman said the Olectra company had provided the electric buses to RTC. He added the RTC officials had informed him that there was no technical fault for the bus mishap and either over speeding or laxity on the part of bus driver might be the reason, which will be enquired by the team of RTC officials set up by the Corporation to go into the mishap. The Chairman said fortunately with the benign blessings of Sri Venkateswara Swamy, all the 35 devotees in the bus escaped miraculously and lauded RTC authorities for promptly responding in making alternative arrangements ensuring safe transportation of passengers to Tirupati. He also urged the RTC authorities to probe into the mishap.

He said officials concerned have been instructed to give more training to drivers on electric buses and ensure safety of passengers while the TTD on its part consider construction of concrete retaining wall wherever required on the down ghat to enhance safety, he averred.

TTD CVSO Narasimha Kishore, Transport General Manager Shesha Reddy, RTC Regional Manager Chengal Reddy and Olectra electric bus manufacturing company representatives were present. It may be noted here that an electric bus carrying 35 pilgrims coming down from Tirumala to Tirupati after darshan, met with an accident on Wednesday drawing state-wide attention as the first mishap after the electric bus was introduced on ghat road for ferrying pilgrims 8 months back and also alerted the TTD and RTC authorities.