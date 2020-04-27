Tirupati: Ruia patients to get services at Aarogyasri network hospitals

Tirupati: District Collector Dr N Bharat Gupta asked all Aarogyasri network hospitals in Tirupati to start medical services from Tuesday. Addressing a meeting with the representatives of network hospitals in Tirupati on Monday, he said that Ruia hospital has to be totally utilised for Covid-19 services and the patients visiting the hospital with various health issues are to be sent to other hospitals.



In anticipation of future requirement, state government has designated Ruia hospital as district Covid hospital in an attempt to make 3000 beds ready in the district. All the emergency patients visiting Ruia hospital are to be tested there. Persons suffering from other ailments will be sent to network of hospitals for treatment.

He said that there are 15 network hospitals in the city and asked the representatives to give the roster list to Ruia hospital superintendent based on which patients will be sent to concerned hospital each day. This arrangement will be in vogue for another six months. Concerned hospitals have to take the patients in their ambulances only, Collector said.

Joint Collector – II VR Chandra Mouli, DM&HO Dr M Penchalaiah, RDO V Kanaka Narasa Reddy and IMA district Coordinator for Covid-19 Dr D Srihari Rao are among those attended the meeting.