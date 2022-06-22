Tirupati : Ruia to start geriatrics medicine, palliative care

Tirupati : Ruia Hospital Development Society (HDS) has approved the decision to fix CC cameras in the hospital premises. The HDS meeting was held by its Chairman and District Collector K Venkata Ramana Reddy on Wednesday and took several decisions.

It has also been approved to start geriatrics medicine and palliative care departments. A decision was taken to select the contractors for the maintenance of oxygen pipelines.

As the hospital was facing shortage of Mahaprasthanam vehicles, it was decided to ask the Superintendent of Police to allot the unused vehicles available with them. The meeting resolved to seek the government to allot neuro surgery and CT surgery Professor posts immediately as they were transferred to other places in the recent transfers. The other decisions include payment of wages to sanitary and security staff without delay and it has to be ensured that there should be no shortage of such staff. The Collector has directed the hospital superintendent to see that all tests required for the patients should be conducted at the hospital itself and should not be sent outside. For this, the necessary reagents should be made available without any scarcity and the required funds are to be obtained from the Director of Medical Education (DME).

The Collector also asked the superintendent to collect electricity and water usage charges from MRI, CT scan and dialysis units. The unused furniture has to be repaired and painted with the cooperation of the Rotary Club. Doctors should always be available in the emergency wing and provide necessary services to the patients. Death audit and ethical committee meetings are to be held every month without fail. It was also decided to fix a motor to the borewell dug with the help of donors at the paediatrics hospital. Necessary repairs are to be made to the medical equipment in the maternity hospital and a road will be built before that hospital. Two RO plants were sanctioned to provide drinking water to patients and their attendants. Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, Ruia Hospital superintendent Dr T Bharathi, SV Medical college Principal Dr PA Chandrasekharan, maternity hospital in-charge superintendent Dr Parthasarathi Reddy, DM&HO Dr U Sreehari, APMSIDC EE P Dhanunjaya Reddy, Additional Municipal Commissioner Sunitha and others were present.