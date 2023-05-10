Tirupati: Speed up development works at BIRRD, JEO tells officials

Tirupati: TTD Joint Executive Officer (Health and Education) Sada Bhargavi reviewed the status of development works in the TTD-run Balaji Institute of Research, Rehabilitation and Surgery for the Disabled (BIRRD) on Tuesday afternoon in the hospital.

During the review meeting along with BIRRD OSD Dr Reddeppa Reddy and other officials from Engineering, Forest, Vigilance departments etc. the JEO directed the concerned to complete the works of seating arrangements, cafetaria, RO plant shed, fire extinguishers and food serving area for the attendants of patients etc., on a fast pace.

She also instructed the vigilance and security wing officials to enhance the security for the hospital and keep a strict vigil to check unauthorised entries. The JEO also discussed with SVBC CEO Shanmukh Kumar, who is also the DFO Incharge on developing greenery and enhancing the ambience of the hospital.

Executive engineers Krishna Reddy, Manoharam, divisional engineer (electrical) Saraswathi and others were also present.

Later, the JEO held a meeting with the doctors and paramedics to know about their issues, if any, related to their profession and work place. She also directed the BIRRD OSD to give wide publicity about the mobile app for the benefit of the patients.

RMO Dr Kishore, Dr Ramamurthy, Dr Venugopal, Dr Pradeep, and other doctors, nursing staff were also present.