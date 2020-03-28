Tirupati: SPMVV staff donate one-day salary to CM relief fund

Tirupati: The teaching and non-teaching staff of Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) have donated their one-day salary to CM relief fund (CMRF) to take up steps for prevention of coronavirus. The Vice Chancellor Prof D Jamuna has donated her one-month salary to the CMRF. The first meeting of new Executive Council of the university was held in Tirupati on Friday and gave its nod to various administrative issues.



The Registrar Prof DM Mamatha has disclosed that the EC has agreed to conduct the 18th convocation in June-July this year. It has passed the annual budget with Rs.121.62 crores. The university will take over the Government Degree College for Women in Chittoor as its affiliated college. It gave its nod for the construction of Krishnaveni hostel block and Science block – IV with state government's capital grant and Sabari block and Humanities block-II with RUSA grants.

Prof M Vidyavathi has been appointed as principal investigator for Bio- technology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC). AP Higher Education Special Chief Secretary Satish Chandra, Commissioner of Collegiate education MM Naik, AP State Higher Education Council Chairman Prof K Hemachandra Reddy, EC member Mohan Reddy have attended the meeting through SKYPE while other member Prof G Savithri, Prof A Jyothi and Prof B Krishna Kumari were present.