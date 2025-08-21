Tirupati Spoke Centre of Ratan Tata Innovation Hub inaugurated virtually

Tirupati: The Ratan Tata Innovation Hub’s (RTIH) Tirupati spoke centre was inaugurated virtually on Wednesday by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, along with four other spoke centres established in Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, and Anantapur. The central hub has been set up in Amaravati. At the International Institute of Digital Technologies (IIDT) near Tirupati Airport, the Tirupati facility was formally launched on-site by District Collector Dr S Venkateswar and Srikalahasti MLA Bojjala Sudhir Reddy, who unveiled the plaque.

Joint Collector Shubham Bansal, Trainee Collector Sandeep Raghuvamshi, SV University Vice Chancellor Prof Ch Appa Rao, and other officials were present.

Addressing the gathering, MLA Sudhir Reddy said RTIH would provide a remarkable opportunity for young entrepreneurs and aspiring startup founders.

“In just the last 24 hours, 1.6 lakh youth have registered to launch companies, setting a new world record for Andhra Pradesh,” he said.

Referring to the state government’s developmental roadmap, he added that while many had once mocked ‘Vision 2020,’ its success had proved the foresight of the Chief Minister, who has now presented ‘Vision 2047.’

District Collector Dr Venkateswar explained that each spoke centre would have a lead partner. For Tirupati, Adani has been chosen as the lead partner, along with Navayuga and Amara Raja, while IIT Tirupati will serve as knowledge partner.

“This hub represents the synergy of government, corporate, and academia. Innovation is possible only when all stakeholders work together,” he said.

He added that Tirupati combines a strong academic ecosystem with an industrial base that contributes 45 percent to the district GDP.

The spoke centres, he said, will serve as platforms for skill development, job creation, and new ventures. He urged entrepreneurs from Chittoor, Annamayya, and Kadapa districts to utilise the facility.

The programme was attended by Srikalahasti RDO Bhanu Prakash, local public representatives, industry leaders, and government officials.