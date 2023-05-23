Tirupati: Srivari darshan commences at Rampachodavaram temple

Tirupati : Darshan commenced at the TTD’s newly-built Sri Venkateswara temple at Rampachodavaram in Alluri Sitharama Raju district after the completion of the five-day Maha Samprokshanam rituals on Monday. TTD chairman Y V Subba Reddy along with his spouse Swarnalatha Reddy participated on the last day of the Samprokshanam rituals. Earlier in the day, Nitya Kainkaryams and Vaidika programmes were held in the Yagasala and Maha Samprokshana fete was conducted in the auspicious Mithuna Lagnam followed by Yatra Danam, Kumbha Pradakshina and Kala Vahana programmes on the last day of Maha Samprokshanam.

Later on Akshatarohana, Brahma Gosha and Acharya Bahumanam were also held. The rituals were carried out under the supervision of TTD Agama Advisor Ramakrishna Deekshitulu in which Archaka Sai Swamy and other religious staff were involved. The TTD commenced Srivari darshan to devotees from the tribal region of Rampachodavaram from 10 am onwards and also distributed drinking water, buttermilk and Annaprasadams.

Impeccable services by Srivari Sevakulu: About 500 Srivari Sevakulu from Rampachodavaram region braved the scorching heat and rendered services including the distribution of buttermilk, water and Annaprasadam on all the six days of Maha Samprokshanam fete.

The artistes of TTD dharmic projects also conducted several cultural programmes including Sankeetans, bhajans etc. and allured the devotees. Local MP Bharat, MLA Dhanalakshmi, JEO Veerabrahmam, PRO Dr T Ravi, SE TV Satyanarayana, Dy EOs Gunabhushan Reddy, Venkataiah, Siva Prasad, garden deputy superintendent Srinivasulu, EE Sudhakar and others were also present. Later speaking to the media, TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy said that the TTD has rolled out Sanatana Hindu dharma propagation in a big way in SC, ST, fishermen and BC colonies in remote villages across the State.

Reddy said that following the directions of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, the SV temple was constructed at a cost of Rs 7.5 crore including other development works in Ramachodavaram and a Kalyana Mandapam at a cost Rs 2 crore will also be constructed at the temple complex which is the second after Seethampeta where a TTD temple was built recently in the same Agency area. Temples will be built in all SC, ST and BC villages in the State, he said.