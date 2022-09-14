Tirupati station redevelopment works on track now

Tirupati: The ambitious redevelopment project of Tirupati railway station has been becoming a reality finally with the commencement of the works recently. The Rs 300 cr works on the station's south side are to be completed in 33 months.

The works are being taken up under Engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract under which the contractor holds the responsibility towards the design, procurement, construction, commissioning and handing over of the project.

In May, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared the details of the redevelopment works with photos of model buildings in his twitter handle. However, Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy later met the Minister and submitted a representation to change the designs to bring spiritual look keeping in view the importance of the pilgrim city. He said that the Railway Minister responded positively and it will be taken into consideration.

Meanwhile, the contractor has begun works around June and carrying out the works even during nights to complete it as per the scheduled time line. The columns have been raised and footing work has gained pace now. Once the earthwork is over, the building works will be taken up without any hitch, the officials felt.

Speaking to The Hans India, Tirupati station director K Satyanarayana said, now G+3 building will be constructed which will have air concourses, waiting lounge, parking facilities etc., along with railway offices. After these works are completed, another G+3 building will be built on the north side of the station also which will have VIP lounge, cloak room, shops and kiosks and rest rooms along with common waiting hall area.

As planned earlier, 23 lifts, 20 escalators, CCTV cameras and other features like coach and train indication boards to cater the needs of passengers will come up.

Originally, it was also planned to construct another nine floors on this building in which budget hotels, theatres and other commercial establishments will come up. These works may be taken up under PPP mode later.