Tirupati: SV Vedic varsity inks pact with Swaminarayan Research Institute

Tirupati: TTD-run Sri Venkateswara Vedic University (SVVU) in Tirupati entered into a memorandum of understanding with Swaminarayan Research Institute, Akshardham in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The head of the institute Bhadresh Dash Swami visited the SVVU on Wednesday and attended a meeting.

In the presidential address, Vice-Chancellor Prof Rani Sada Siva Murthy detailed the Akshara Purushothama Darshan proposed by Bhadresh Swami.

He sought Swami's cooperation in providing internship for SVVU students at Swaminarayan research institution under the National Education Policy. Through an MoU, SVVU and Swaminarayan research institution should preserve the Indian culture and traditions.

Addressing the occasion, Bhadresh Swami said that SVVU was the only Vedic University relating to the Vedas which are the roots of Indian culture and

traditions.

To make the country as Vishwa Guru, preserving the Vedas is very important. Later the MoU was signed relating to the university's research journal 'Sevadhi' and Swami assured that the research papers contributed by the research scholars will be published in Swaminarayan research institution's monthly journals.

Dr Phani Yagneswara Yajulu, Registrar Dr A V Radheshyam and other faculty took part in the programme.