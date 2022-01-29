Tirupati: SVIMS gets NABH accreditation

Tirupati: Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) has been granted accreditation under the hospital accreditation programme of National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers (NABH). This accreditation shall be effective for three years from January 6, 2022 to January 6, 2025 subject to continued compliance of NABH. NABH CEO Dr Atul Mohan Kochhar has sent an email communication to SVIMS intimating the decision.

Significantly, SVIMS has been the first hospital in the government sector in AP to attain the status of NABH accreditation which is considered as a public recognition of achievement of accreditation standards by SVIMS demonstrated through an independent external peer assessment of the level of performance. On the occasion, the Director-cum-Vice Chancellor Dr B Vengamma congratulated all the SVIMS staff on getting the distinction within limited scope of the available resources. The accreditation will benefit various stakeholders. It will result in high quality of care and patient safety and their rights are respected and protected.

It will stimulate the organisation's continuous improvement and enable it to demonstrate commitment to quality care and patient safety in ensuring best clinical outcomes. The accreditation status provides marketing advantage in a competitive healthcare. The efficiencies and competence of staff also gets improved in an accredited hospital and improves overall professional development. It will also provide access to reliable and certified information on facilities, infrastructure and level of care.