Tirupati to get another Corona care centre says DM&HO Dr M Penchalaiah

Tirupati: As the Covid-19 positive cases in Chittoor district have been growing fast since July and crossed 23,000 caseloads now, the officials have focused on readying additional Covid care centres. After it was decided to make TTD's Madhavam also a Covid care centre in addition to Srinivasam and Vishnu Nivasam, the Collector has been contemplating with the idea of making TTD's Govindaraja Swamy choultries behind Railway station too as Covid care centre and visited the facility on Friday.

Since August 1, more than 11,300 cases were registered whereas the first four months from April to July witnessed around 11,800 cases. The officials have been predicting that the cases would be doubled in the next 15 days. Tirupati city and rural together account for more than 12,000 cases out of the total district tally.

The pilgrim city has become hotspot for the Covid as it crosses 10,000 mark excluding its rural segment. Srikalahasti stands far away at third place with 1,500 plus cases. Apart from these, only Chittoor has crossed 1,000 cases which shows the seriousness of situation in Tirupati.

The mounting death rate has been causing distress to Covid patients making them frightened about the disease and their own recovery.

While the death toll has reached 230 so far, about half of them were reported during the first four months up to July. Almost 10 deaths have been taking place daily for the last one week which has made the officials to stand on their toes.

Speaking to The Hans India, DM&HO Dr M Penchalaiah said that about 70 beds will become available very soon in Madanapalli. He said in view of the increasing deaths, the Collector has directed not to allow patients above 60 years for home isolation. Chittoor city is having around 500 beds though most of them are vacant as patients going to Tirupati only.

Also, X-ray and blood tests should be performed for all the patients above 50 years based on which extra care can be taken. To a question, he said there is no dearth of oxygen beds as there are 800 plus such beds available out of total 4,000 plus beds.

Tests will also be increased further based on which containment steps can be taken to prevent further spread of the virus. Steps were taken to ensure early results for samples collected and the recruitment process of required doctors, nurses and other staff has been continuing.