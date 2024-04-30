Khammam: Raghuram Reddy will win with a huge majority

Khammam: “Khammam district is the bastion of Congress party and people should elect the party’s candidate R Raghuram Reddy with a huge majority in the coming Lok Sabha elections,” said Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka.

A meeting of Ministers and MLAs was held at the Khammam Praja Bhavan on Monday in which Ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Tummala Nageswara Rao along with the Dy CM discussed measures and action plan for the party’s victory in the Lok Sabha elections

“The party leader Rahul Gandhi is trying to save the country, democracy, country’s property and its people. He marched from Kanyakumari to Kashmir to keep this country united,” expressed Bhatti.

“Rahul Gandhi’s goal is to distribute the wealth and resources in the country according to the population size,” he said. He contrasted it with the statement, “PM Modi is handing over the country’s wealth and natural resources to a few crony capitalists like Ambani and Adani.”

Making a dig at the BRS party he said, “The BRS party, which looted the State, was sent home by the people in the Assembly elections. Former CM KCR, former ministers Srinivas Goud and Jagadishwar Reddy are propagating lies that electricity has been cut while sitting in the houses.”

“They have looted the state for ten years and now they are doing a bus trip in the state shamelessly,” he accused.

“The Khammam Lok Sabha Election Campaign Coordination Committee will be announced soon. District level and constituency level coordination committees will be formed,” he added.