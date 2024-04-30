Time for BRS MLAs, MLCs to pull up their socks

Gadwal: As the political arena heats up across the State, the upcoming parliamentary elections pose a significant challenge for key figures like Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy (Gadwal MLA), Vijayudu (Alampur MLA), and MLC Challa Venktramireddy. The Congress party, having secured 12 out of 14 seats in the former Mahabubnagar region, now sets its sights on the Parliamentary constituency of Nagar Kurnool.

During the recent Assembly elections, BRS candidates clinched victories in Gadwal and Alampur, with Gadwal MLA Krishnamohan securing a substantial 70,000-vote majority, and Alampur

MLA Vijayudu claiming a commendable 30,000-vote lead. However, the political landscape has shifted since the Congress assumed

power in the state, bringing in a challenging period for BRS leaders.

With the Congress party flexing its muscles by touring the constituency and rallying support, the verdict of Nadigadda voters is poised to be a test for MLC Challa Venktramireddy and the aforementioned MLAs.

It seems imperative that BRS party leaders step up their campaign strategies akin to the previous elections. Their MP candidate RS Praveen Kumar must spearhead effective rural campaigns, leveraging local cadres. Building strong relationships with grassroots leaders and understanding caste dynamics will be pivotal in securing victory in the upcoming elections.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders at the district level are tirelessly working towards their candidate’s success in rural areas, leveraging flagship schemes like Namo Yojana to connect with the masses effectively.

On the other front, Congress leaders are vigorously campaigning for their candidate Dr Mallu Ravi, banking on the party’s six guarantees that garnered substantial support in the recent Assembly polls. However, challenges loom due to scrutiny from the Madiga community, constituting 80% of the 4.25 lakh SC category voters, with the remaining 20% being from the Mala community.

As a triangular war between the Congress, BJP, and BRS ensues, Nadigadda voters brace for a political showdown of significance.