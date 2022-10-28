Tirupati to host All India open Rapid Chess Tourney from today

Tirupati: The pilgrim city is all set to host All India open FIDE rapid rating Chess tournament for two days beginning on Saturday. The Youth services department in association with Sri Srinivasa Sports Complex and Andhra Chess Association will be organising the major tournament which was approved by the International Chess Federation (FIDE) and All India Chess Federation. As the city is hosting a major chess tournament after a gap of five years, the sport lovers have been enthusiastically waiting for the event.

Speaking to The Hans India, SETVEN CEO Dr V Murali Krishna said this tournament will be a good opportunity for budding chess players to get rating in rapid game. Several grandmasters, international masters and others will be participating in the tournament and it will give a boost to the emerging players. The objective of Sports Authority of AP (SAAP) in conducting this tournament is to train the emerging players professionally.

He added that after this tournament, coaching in chess will also be provided with a nominal fee for Tirupati students. As part of it, district open tournaments will be held every Sunday to encourage the talented players to take part in national and international events.

The tournament will be held under five categories including under 7, 9, 11, 13 and 15 years of age for boys and girls separately. There is a total prize money of Rs 5 lakhs which will be distributed to winners in all categories.

To a question, the CEO said, about 400 students are likely to take part in the tournament from 16 states across the country. It will be held at Srinivasa Sports complex for which all arrangements are made. Minister of Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement R K Roja will inaugurate the tournament on Saturday in which SAAP Vice Chairman and MD N Prabhakar Reddy will also take part. The prize distribution function will be held on Sunday evening.