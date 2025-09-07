Tirupati to host nat’l meet of women lawmakers

Tirupati: Tirupati is preparing to host the prestigious National Conference on Women Empowerment on September 14 and 15, which will bring together legislative committees on women’s empowerment from all state Assemblies as well as the Parliamentary committee. Each state is expected to send a delegation of five to six members, making the temple city the hub of significant discussions on women-related issues. The two-day conference will deliberate on critical social challenges facing women, and the participants are expected to draw up policy recommendations for consideration in their respective legislatures.

The event is likely to be inaugurated by the Vice President of India, the Lok Sabha Speaker, and the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, in the presence of several dignitaries while the Governor of AP will participate in the concluding session.

On Saturday, Secretary General of AP Legislative Assembly Suryadevara Prasanna Kumar, District Collector Dr S Venkateswar, SP V Harshavardhan Raju and senior officials reviewed the preparations. They directed all departments to work in coordination and ensure foolproof arrangements for the smooth conduct of the conference.

The officials inspected the Rahul Convention Centre, the main venue of the event, and issued instructions for setting up infrastructure, parking facilities, and security measures without any disruptions. Later, the delegation visited the historic Chandragiri Fort, which will host cultural programmes including a light and sound show for visiting delegates. Tourism officials were asked to ready the fort with all amenities and to spruce up approach roads, arrange barricading, and make LED screen arrangements.

It may be recalled that Assembly Speaker Ch Ayyanna Patrudu had chaired a high-level preparatory meeting in Tirupati on July 23, attended by Deputy Speaker K Raghurama Krishnam Raju, district in-charge minister Anagani Satya Prasad, TTD Chairman BR Naidu, EO J Syamala Rao, and senior officials. He underlined the importance of the conference and directed the officials to take all steps to make the event a grand success.