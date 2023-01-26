Tirupati tops in tourism development: Collector K Venkataramana Reddy

Tirupati: Commemorating the National Tourism Day, a 3k-Run was organised by the department of Tourism in the pilgrim city on Wednesday. The run was flagged off by the District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy at Alipiri which has proceeded upto SV University Auditorium.

Raising slogans on the importance of tourism, hundreds of youth actively took part in the run all the way. SV University Vice Chancellor Prof K Raja Reddy, Regional Director of Tourism department Dr Ramana Prasad, District Tourism Officer Rupendranath Reddy, Divisional Manager of AP Tourism Development Corporation M Giridhar Reddy and others participated in the programme.

The Collector said the district will be developed on the tourism front. Tourism Minister R K Roja and other officials have already initiated steps in this regard. Tirupati district stands at first place out of 26 districts which are developing in the tourism sector.

Later a meeting was held at SV University Auditorium where the dignitaries addressed the gathering. Speaking on the occasion, SV University Vice Chancellor Prof K Raja Reddy said the tourism sector contributes immensely to the national economy.

9The Tourism Day is observed on January 25 every year to increase awareness on the importance of the tourism sector and the social, economical, political and cultural aspects in the society.

The state has extensive coastal area and the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been giving top priority for the development of the tourism sector.

On this occasion, mementoes and certificates were given to those students who were excelled in essay writing and elocution competitions. Regional director of AP Tourism Authority Ram Prasad, Assistant Director of Tourism, government of India Sankar Reddy, NCC group commanders Manjith, Ram Jha, Sanjay Singh and others participated.