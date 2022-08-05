Tirupati: Varalakshmi Vratham celebrated with grandeur

Tirupati: Sri Varalakshmi Vratham was celebrated with celestial grandeur at Goddess Padmavathi temple at Tiruchanur near here on Friday.

Devotees turned out in large numbers to offer prayers to the Goddess, the consort of Lord Venkateswara on the occasion of the Vratham, one of the most important Hindu festivals observed with aplomb in the shrine.

The processional deity of Goddess Padmavathi Devi, in all Her splendour, was seated on a colourfully decorated platform - Padma Peetham with varieties of flowers of various hues feasting the eye of the devotees. While the entire temple with colourful illumination and floral decorations wore a festive look.

Marking the occasion, a series of poojas starting with Viswaksena Aradhana followed by Punyahavachanam, Ammavari Aradhana and Saharanamarchana was observed amidst religious fervour.

The priests recited Varalakshmi Astottaram and performed the Vratham by chanting slokas eulogising the eight different forms of Goddess Lakshmi Devi (Asta Lakshmi) including Sri (Wealth), Bhu (Earth), Saraswathi (Learning), Priti (love), Kirti (Fame), Santi (Peace), Tushti (Pleasure) and Pushti (Strength) and sought Her blessings for the prosperity of humanity. Grandhi Pooja was also performed. The mass Vratham which started at 10 am continued till 12 noon and it was a spectacle for the devotees who converged to witness the mightiness of Padmavathi in all Her divine charm, in dazzling jewels and colourful floral garlands. Later 12 types of Naivedyams (offerings) were made to the Goddess and the Vratham came to an end with Maha Mangala Harati.

Agama Advisor Srinivasacharyulu, Archaka Babu Swamy and their team splendidly carried out the Vratham leaving the devotees in a devotional bliss.

Speaking on the occasion, Joint Executive Officer Veerabrahmam said after a gap of two years due to the Covid pandemic, the fete was held with the devout participation. "In online we have released 1,000 plus tickets and in current booking issued 550 tickets.

Devotees participated with religious ecstasy," he said. In the evening, Goddess Sri Padmavathi Devi took a celestial ride on Swarna Ratham along the Mada streets. Devotees turned out in big numbers to witness the golden chariot and pray to the Goddess atop the Ratham.

The police and TTD security and vigilance department made elaborate arrangements to cope with the heavy rush.

TTD Board members Dr C Bhaskar Reddy, P Ashok Kumar, CVSO Narasimha Kishore, Dy EO Lokanatham, garden deputy director Srinivasulu and others were present.