Tirupati: Work with team spirit to telecast quality programmes said TTD EO A V Dharma Reddy to SVBC staff

Tirupati : For the development of any organisation, financial discipline should be followed while achieving goals and there should not be any compromise in ensuring quality services, said TTD EO A V Dharma Reddy.

The SVBC in the past three years, following a systematic plan achieved significant achievement quality wise and increased its viewership, said Dharma Reddy at a meeting with the SVBC employees here on Friday.

In this connection, the EO said with effective coordination between the present CEO and SVBC employees, the TTD management saw the SVBC satellite channel overcome its difficulties by extending the required support. Quoting a few Slokas from Bhagavad Gita, the EO said every employee should own the institution and work hard for its reputation and also for growth. “We all know how the programmes like Sundarakanda, Bhagavad Gita, Yoga Darshanam etc., have transformed the face of SVBC.

For the past three years, SVBC stood in the numero uno position among all the spiritual channels across the country and the programmes have been critically acclaimed even across the world. “We achieved this feat by cutting almost 50% of unnecessary expenditure, at the same time without compromising on the quality of programmes. This spirit of teamwork should continue forever,” he added.

Later, the EO advised the CEO to hold monthly review meetings on what sort of spiritual programmes need to be designed, how to enhance the quality of programmes in a much better way and other administrative issues if any by interacting with the employees inviting ideas from them also.

SVBC employees from all departments participated in the meeting.