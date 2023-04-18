Tirupati: Workshop on preparation of roadmap for EISCs held

Tirupati : The quality assurance cell of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) in collaboration with Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV), Tirupati, organised a regional workshop on 'The preparation of a roadmap and an action plan for EISCs (Entrepreneurship Incubator and Startup centres) established at Universities and Colleges in the state' at SPMVV on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof K Raja Reddy emphasised the importance of infusing entrepreneurial education and structured mentorship training programmes to students. There by it develops entrepreneurial competencies and skills, thus creates a progressive and prosperous nation. Prof K Rama Mohan Rao, Vice-Chairman, APSCHE and Director of QAC, told that conventional mindset of students need to change from job seekers to job creators. Higher Education Institutions are right launching pads for students to inculcate entrepreneurial mindset. Finding, evaluating and connecting resources itself is an entrepreneurial task. Most students have low confidence but high potentials and they should be motivated to take calculative and measurable risk to choose entrepreneurship as career choice.

SPMVV Registrar Prof N Rajani stated that this workshop has taken up the task of nurturing entrepreneurial skills to promote innovative start-ups by involving students of universities and colleges with the EISC Director/Coordinator of universities and colleges in the state. She also congratulated SSIIE-TBI for reaching milestones of incubating 50+ incubate and also for getting NIDHI-PRAYAS, Startup India Seed Fund Schemes to SPMVV.

CEO, AP Innovation Society, Anil Kumar Tentu delivered a talk on team building organisational setup. Aditya Institute of Technology CEO Dr D Vishnu Murthy and management Incubation Centre, Tekkali motivated students to become Innovator/ Entrepreneur.