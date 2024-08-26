Tirupati’s Intermodal Station Project gains pace with on-site inspection

Tirupati: The long-awaited Intermodal Station project in Tirupati has seen renewed progress as officials from National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML) conducted an on-site inspection, marking a significant step forward. NHLML CEO Prakash Gaur and Project Director Pooja Mishra, accompanied by Tirupati MP Maddila Gurumurthy, reviewed the project site at Tirupati central bus stand on Sunday.



This site visit follows a recent meeting between MP Dr M Gurumoorthy and Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari that took place in August first week in New Delhi. During their discussion, the MP urged immediate commencement of the project, which had been delayed for over two years. According to MP Gurumoorthy, Minister Gadkari’s positive response and an assurance that the tendering process would be completed within a month, has paved way for construction to begin.

The Central government-backed project, with an estimated cost of Rs 500 crore, has faced delays primarily due to objections from Municipal Corporation of Tirupati's town planning department over the building's height. Originally designed as a 15-storey complex, the plans were revised to 11 floors to address these concerns. The MP advocated strongly for the project and noted that while all necessary approvals were secured during the previous government, progress stalled due to design changes and the enforcement of the election code.

Set to be constructed on a 13-acre site in a prime location, the Intermodal Station aims to alleviate traffic congestion by integrating multiple modes of transportation within a single hub. The facility will feature a passenger terminal, bus terminal, parking for cars and two-wheelers, a helipad and a ropeway. Additional amenities include retail spaces, a food court, a hotel, a passenger lounge, devotee counters, medical facilities, baby care rooms, ATMs and an EV charging station.

The need for this project is underscored by the current overcrowding at Tirupati's central bus stand, which handles an average of 1,80,000 passengers and over 4,000 buses daily. As Tirupati continues to attract a growing number of pilgrims, the existing infrastructure is increasingly inadequate to meet the demand. Dr Gurumoorthy highlighted that the new station would incorporate modern features and spiritual elements, with a foot-over bridge and skywalk planned to connect the central bus stand to the railway station, enhancing connectivity between different transportation modes.

The development will be overseen by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) in collaboration with NHLML. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the joint development of the station was signed on August 18, 2022, between NHLML and the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation. Dr Gurumoorthy expressed confidence that any additional administrative approvals needed would be swiftly addressed by the current state government to ensure the tenders are finalised and construction begins without further delay.

Meanwhile, Tirupati MLA Arani Srinivasulu met the NHLML members in the evening at RTC guest house and discussed about the intermodal centre project. Later he told the media that, the Central government officials will soon meet Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and give a detailed power point presentation to him about the features of the project. It appears that they will finalise the tenders by November this year and start construction works in March 2025.

•NHLML CEO, Project Director along with Tirupati MP reviewed the project site at the central bus station

•The MP hopes that any necessary administrative approvals will be given swiftly by the present state government to proceed further without delay