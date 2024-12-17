Tiruppavai discourse begins

Ongole: Marking the beginning of Dhanurmasam, renowned spiritual scholar Ponnuru Venkata Srinivasulu started the Tiruppavai discourse, as part of the Alwar Divya Prabandha Project, an initiative of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) at Gita Mandir on Gandhi Road here on Monday.

Leading the discourse, Srinivasulu highlighted the significance of Godadevi’s compositions. He emphasised that her verses encapsulate the essence of the Vedas. He focused on Godadevi’s divine manifestation and her Tiruppavai vow, which was performed to attain Lord Krishna.

He stressed the spiritual importance of understanding Godadevi’s divine compositions and their profound philosophical meanings. He elaborated on the depth of the first verse and explained that regular recitation and listening to Tiruppavai can help devotees achieve ultimate surrender to god and spiritual connection with him. Srinivasulu announced that the month-long Tiruppavai discourse will continue until January 13, with daily sessions from 9 am.

Prominent community members including Krishna, Surekha, Muvvala Subbarao, Vijayalakshmi, and other devotees were present during the inaugural session, marking the beginning of this important spiritual endeavour. They welcomed the speaker Srinivasulu with traditional honours and felicitated him with a sacred shawl.