Live
- Director KVR Mahendra unveils insights into ‘Bharatanatyam’
- JSW Energy gets board nod to raise Rs 5,000 crore through share sale
- TDP youth leader Kesineni Venkat flays YSRCP govt.
- Ghulam Nabi Azad will contest elections from Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat
- Chief Minister Revanth Reddy does not care about farmers' problems as he thinks how to win the parliamentary elections - Former BRS MLA Guvwala Balaraju
- Rajasthan CEO hospitalised after 'breathing difficulty', discharged after tests
- IPL 2024: 'What wrong has Rohit done', fans would be thinking, says Navjot Sidhu on MI captaincy change
- EC transfers three IAS abd six IPS officers in AP
- ‘Bhale Wedding’ from GV Prakash, Aishwarya Rajesh’s ‘Dear’ captivates audience
- Educate teenagers about autism
Just In
TN Deepika participates in election campaign in Hindupur rural mandal
In a recent election campaign program held today in Nakkalapalli, Bevanahalli, Sanjeevarayinipalli, and Oodugulapalli villages under Bevanahalli Gram Panchayat of Hindupuram Rural Mandal
In a recent election campaign program held today in Nakkalapalli, Bevanahalli, Sanjeevarayinipalli, and Oodugulapalli villages under Bevanahalli Gram Panchayat of Hindupuram Rural Mandal, YSRCP Hindupuram Constituency MLA candidate TN Deepika Venu, former MLA Abdul Ghani, YSRCP leader Madhumathi Reddy, and other key leaders participated.
During the event, TN Deepika Venu emphasized the importance of re-electing CM Jaganmohan Reddy in order to continue receiving public welfare schemes. She promised that if elected, pension would be provided to grandparents and disabled individuals at home, and welfare schemes would be delivered directly to the doorsteps of the people.
Furthermore, TN Deepika urged the public to support YSRCP candidates, including herself and MP candidate Boya Santhamma, to secure a victory in the Hindupuram constituency. She criticized the opposition, stating that the current government has failed to fulfill its promises and called for the defeat of Chandrababu Naidu.
Additionally, she criticized Nandamuri Balakrishna, a longstanding political figure in Hindupuram, accusing him of ruling like an aristocrat and neglecting the needs of the people. The event was attended by JDPTC Nagabhushanappa, local sarpanch Anand, and various other public representatives, YSRCP leaders, activists, fans, and residents of the area.