TN Deepika participates in election campaign in Hindupur rural mandal

In a recent election campaign program held today in Nakkalapalli, Bevanahalli, Sanjeevarayinipalli, and Oodugulapalli villages under Bevanahalli Gram Panchayat of Hindupuram Rural Mandal, YSRCP Hindupuram Constituency MLA candidate TN Deepika Venu, former MLA Abdul Ghani, YSRCP leader Madhumathi Reddy, and other key leaders participated.

During the event, TN Deepika Venu emphasized the importance of re-electing CM Jaganmohan Reddy in order to continue receiving public welfare schemes. She promised that if elected, pension would be provided to grandparents and disabled individuals at home, and welfare schemes would be delivered directly to the doorsteps of the people.

Furthermore, TN Deepika urged the public to support YSRCP candidates, including herself and MP candidate Boya Santhamma, to secure a victory in the Hindupuram constituency. She criticized the opposition, stating that the current government has failed to fulfill its promises and called for the defeat of Chandrababu Naidu.

Additionally, she criticized Nandamuri Balakrishna, a longstanding political figure in Hindupuram, accusing him of ruling like an aristocrat and neglecting the needs of the people. The event was attended by JDPTC Nagabhushanappa, local sarpanch Anand, and various other public representatives, YSRCP leaders, activists, fans, and residents of the area.