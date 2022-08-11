TNSF seeks strong punishment for murder accused

Kurnool: Telugu Nadu Students Federation (TNSF) Kurnool parliamentary general secretary Boggula Praveen alleged that the police totally failed to track the identity of the accused, who murdered constable G Surendranath, despite four days of the incident. Addressing media at party office here on Wednesday, Praveen said that the crime rate has gone up after the YSR Congress party came to power.

Land encroachments, atrocities on women, harassments, threats, kidnaps and others are being reported on a larger scale across the state, he stated. The government has totally failed to bring down the crime rate in the state, said Praveen. He said police constable G Surendranath was brutally murdered on August 7 night after kidnapping him from the main centre in Nandyal town. Despite four days of the incident, the police could not able to trace the identity of murders. It is very unfortunate that such kind of gruesome incidents took place in the YSR government, lamented Praveen.

He demanded the government to apprehend the assailants and award grave punishments so that such kind of brutal incidents does not repeat in the state. He also urged the government to provide security to the deceased family members besides providing a job to one of the family members.