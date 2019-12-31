Today in History: Andhra Pradesh High Court completes one year

It's been a year for today after dissolving the joint high court of the two Telugu states into two. After four years of bifurcation of the state, the centre has set up High Court to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

On December 26, 2018, President Ramnath Kovind issued an order on separate High Court to Andhra Pradesh with Justice C. Praveen Kumar as interim Chief Justice.

The AP High Court has played its part in overcoming the inconveniences and providing justice to the client's despite lacking the infrastructure and facilities. The High Court started its works in Andhra Pradesh on January 1, 2019 with 14 judges. There are currently 15 judges serving in the High Court.

The High Court inaugurated its first day of functioning at the Judicial Complex at Nelapadu on March 18, 2019 after moving the High Court from the CM Camp office in Vijayawada. Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari of Madhya Pradesh was sworn in as the first Chief Justice of the AP High Court on October 7, 2019.